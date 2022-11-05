HELENA, Mont. - Events are being held across Montana to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.
Every Wednesday of November - the Helena Indian Alliance will be teaching a traditional Native American game. A limited number of kits will be available the Tuesday before for pickup in preparation for the game day virtual demonstration.
To pick up a kit, you are asked to contact Quincy at 406-442-9244 or email info@hia-mt.org.
Nov. 5 - The Chippewa Cree Tribe of Rocky Boy Montana is hosting the 2022/2023 Powwow Committee Masquerade on Nov. 5 at the Box Elder Gymnasium. Grand entry starts at 7:30 pm
Nov. 10 - The Helena Indian Alliance is holding an online demo for how to make ribbon skirts. To reserve a kit, contact the number or email above by Nov. 8 and pick up the kit on Nov. 10. To pick up a kit, you are asked to contact Quincy at 406-442-9244 or email info@hia-mt.org.
Nov. 12 - The First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is hosting guided rock art hikes throughout the winter, exploring some of the earliest forms of art created by the First Peoples who used the Buffalo Jump.
Nov. 18 - With the Brawl of the Wild coming up this month, the MSU American Indian Council is hosting its first annual Cat-Griz Stick game in the American Indian Hall.
A team will travel from the University of Montana to play against the Montana State University team to compete for the title of 2022-2023 Stick Game Cat-Griz Champion. For more information, you can contact aicofmsu@gmail.com.
If you can’t make it to an event in person, there are online events and ceremonies that can be enjoyed from home.
Nov. 11 - The Smithsonian is honoring the military service of Native Americans in a formal dedication of the National Native American Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC. You can watch the procession live here.
Nov. 18 through Nov. 25 - The Native Cinema Showcase will be hosting a week-long celebration of Indigenous film. This year’s online program includes a total of 35 films representing 30 Native nations in eight different countries.
You can find the Native Cinema Showcase 2022 event on Facebook here.
If you have a local event you would like to have added to this list, please email Meridith.Depping@NonStopLocal.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.