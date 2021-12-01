Montana Right Now is committed to helping find information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People throughout the state. We’re continuing our commitment to help find men, women and children who are listed under MMIP through the DOJ.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Alena Marie Sinquah is 16-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet five inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Sinquah has been missing since May 31, 2021.
Anyone with information on jer location is asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8461.