Montana Right Now is committed to helping find information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People throughout the state. This month we’re launching our commitment to help find men, women and children who are listed under MMIP through the DOJ.
Freda Jane Knowshisgun was last seen in 2016, at a Walmart in Kennewick, Washington.
She is 39-years-old, five feet five inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen Frida or know any information, you are asked to call the BIA Crow Agency at 406-638-2631.