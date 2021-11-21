Montana Right Now is committed to helping find information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People throughout the state. This month we’re launching our commitment to help find men, women and children who are listed under MMIP through the DOJ.
James Douglas Limberhand has been missing since August 6, 2014.
He was last seen swimming with three friends in the Two Leggins River near Crow Agency and no one saw him get out of the water according to the Charley Project.
James is described as six feet one inch tall, weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information about James, you are asked to contact the BIA Crow Agency at 406-638-2631.