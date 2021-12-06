Montana Right Now is committed to helping find information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People throughout the state. This month we’re continuing our commitment to help find men, women and children who are listed under MMIP through the DOJ.
HARDIN, Mont. - A search is on for a man who has been missing since Feb. 2, 2006.
Levi Brian Yellowmule, 43, is described as 6-feet, 2-inches; 178-pounds; has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Yellowmule's whereabouts is asked to contact BIA Crow Agency at 406-638-2631.