Montana Right Now is committed to helping find information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People throughout the state. We’re continuing our commitment to help find men, women and children who are listed under MMIP through the DOJ.
BILLINGS, Mont. — Robert Garrett Stewart Jr., 34, has black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
The last known contact with Robert was on Oct. 3, 2013.
Anyone with information on Robert's whereabouts should call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8461.