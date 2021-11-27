‘Have you seen me?’: Thomas Basil Redman

Montana Right Now is committed to helping find information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People throughout the state. This month we’re launching our commitment to help find men, women and children who are listed under MMIP through the DOJ.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is searching for a 36-year-old man who has been missing since August 20, 2021.
Thomas Basil Redman is described as five feet, eleven inches tall, weighing 235 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8461.