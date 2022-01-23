PABLO, Mont. - It's been nearly two years since the devastating People's Center Fire in Pablo, destroying hundreds of Native American artifacts, pieces of history for the Salish- Kootenai tribes.
One tribal member, Marie Torosian, recalled the Sunday evening on September 6 that would alter the course of her tribe.
"It was a day before a holiday so we’re having a family gathering at my house with our children and grandchildren, my uncle had called and he said and said, ‘Hey Marie I just heard that there's smoke coming out of the people's center in Pablo,’" said Torosian.
At that moment, Marie had no idea how much that call would change her life.
"We rushed from St. Ignatius to Pablo and I'm sorry it was probably the longest, hardest drive I've done in a long time. Trying to get there, I just wanted to get there as fast as I could to see if it was real." Torosian.
And when she arrived... It was a site she would never forget.
"It was just flames shooting at the top of the building and smoke, and there were all kinds of fire departments there, and fire engines,” said Torosian.
"They did their best, but the doors were barricaded, they couldn't get in, the hear was so high they couldn't get into the building safely, and they finally pounded a hole in the back of the building in one of the walls"
Expecting the worse... Nothing could brace here for the reality of pitch dark room with a history that once stood proudly on the walls of their center was gone.
"All I could do is kneel down and cry and the loss was so hard. Knowing what was in that room, every beadwork, every headdress, every beaded moccasin, articles from my ancestors... My ancestors," said Torosian.
It was still unknown at the time the extent of what was lost, but the fire was still a danger. The next day brought even more devastation.
With that ignited a recovery mission for Marie and her native people of the Salish- Kootenai tribes.
"It's been a long year and a half; It's been a long struggle of trying to mend our broken hearts and heal and sometimes when I think I'm good then I'm not."
"People say they are just articles, there just things but they're not. They are treasures that connected us to our ancestors..."
"So there not just things they're part of who we are… I value and treasure and value everything that we had and what we still have today,” said Torosian.
Although there is no exact of everything lost in the fire...What was salvaged will live on the walls of the Three Chief's Cultural center, museum and gift shop, with more stories to tell for the next generations to come.
"Because of what we still have, even though we lost a lot of the artifacts, we still have our histories, we still have our stories, we still have those connections within our tribal community... So that will never be lost...That's part is what keeps us going,' said Torosian.
Right now CSKT is still trying to determine the exact number of items destroyed in the fire. You can still hear their stories at the Three Chiefs’ Cultural Center in St. Ignatius as they work to restore the People's Center in Pablo.
