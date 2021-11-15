Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Wind 30 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph. A very strong cold front will bring strong southwest winds sustained around 30 mph with periodic gusts up to around 40-50 mph. The time period for the strongest winds will be along and just behind the front between 11:00PM tonight and 06:00AM tomorrow morning.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. The strongest winds are expected on the west side of Highway 93 from Lolo through Darby, especially near the openings of east-west aligned drainages coming out of the Bitterroot Mountains. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&