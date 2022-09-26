MISSOULA, Mont. - Franklin to Fort Neighbors in Action and Big Sky high school held an event to paint one of the new traffic circles, inputted by the city, to bring some charm to the neighborhood.

Students from Big Sky art club curated the design over the last couple months, lead by senior Becca Sylte-Riggers.

"People don't place a lot of importance in art a lot of times but I think it's very important. So I'm glad we could do this and people can just drive by and, I hope it makes them happy when they see it," said Sylte-Riggers.

The opportunity was presented to the class in the spring, giving students the time to design the mural and vote on the final project.

The traffic circle on 5th and Schilling streets is located in the Franklin to Fort neighborhood, so Neighbors in Action received the grant from the city for the mural project and organized the event.

This is the second painted traffic circle in the neighborhood, you can visit the first one on twelfth and kemp.