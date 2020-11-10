MISSOULA — New apartments build on two of Missoula’s main priorities; affordable housing and energy efficiency.
It’s all thanks to a partnership between the Missoula Housing Authority (MHA), Climate Smart Missoula, and Clearwater Credit Union.
The Cornerstone Apartments are located on the Great Northern Loop, off of Mullan, behind the Valor House Apartments.
They are built, owned and operated by the Missoula Housing Authority for those with extremely-low income.
Each apartment is built with a high-efficiency heat pump that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 900 tons over the systems lifetime.
The MHA was about to start project bids on the apartments, when construction cost in the City spiked.
Executive Director for the Missoula Housing Authority, Lori Davidson, said it made the bids hundreds of thousands of dollars over the project budget.
"That meant we had to do some serious value-engineering with the lowest bidder and bring in additional sources of funding," Davidson said.
In a decision made with the contractor, Edgell Building and MMW Architects, they were going to eliminate the energy efficient heat pumps for a lower cost, but less efficient system.
"Then we received, unexpectedly, a call that brought in additional funds but allowed us to keep our very efficient heating and cooling system as it was designed by MMW, rather than putting it on that value-engineering chopping block," Davidson said.
Clearwater Credit Union helped pay for the system, in their mission to become carbon neutral.
Paul Herendeen with Clearwater Credit Union said that being carbon neutral means that they make no net release of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.
"What we were able to work out is Clearwater came in and partially funded the additional cost to put in those more efficient units in exchange for the rights to the energy reductions," Herendeen said.
The Cornerstone Apartments will still be able to have the energy efficient heat pumps and in return, will offset Clearwater's emissions for about two years.
"So Cornerstone became the pilot project for a new carbon offset program through a collaboration with Climate Smart Missoula and Clearwater credit Union," Davidson said.
The initiative aims to help businesses in Missoula reduce their carbon footprint by supporting local projects.
The new systems will also save almost $10,000 a year in operating cost.