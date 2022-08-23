New Mineral County Sheriff's Department equipment aims to improve safety and transparency

SUPERIOR, Mont. - One county sheriff's department is leading the state with brand new technology to keep its deputies safe and improve public trust.

Mineral County Sheriff's Department installed new dashboard cameras with automatic license plate reader capability, GPS tracking and live stream.

The sheriff and dispatch now can have deputies backs, no matter where they are.

Sheriff Mike Toth said because of the department's smaller size and location near the border, this technology is a game changer.

“We get a lot of drug trafficking through here and deputies are also by themselves a lot when they’re in some pretty high risk situations," Toth said.

According to Toth, Mineral County is the first to have this sort of equipment in the state.

The sheriff worked with the attorney general's office to ensure the technology followed Montana law.

The attorney general's office confirmed the dashboard cameras follow MCA 46-5-117. The cameras only scan for stolen vehicles, stolen plates, missing persons and warrants.

Sheriff Toth said on one hand, it improves transparency and keeps better record of events, which helps build public trust.

On the other hand, he said, it keeps deputies safe.

“It’s going to save a deputy’s life one day," Toth said. "If he’s on the fight with somebody and he’s not answering his radio, dispatch is able to see that. She’s going to be able to call help for him faster than just waiting for him to answer his radio and just hearing silence which is pretty traumatic when she calls and there’s nothing on the other end.”

The live stream automatically starts when sirens or a taser are activated. It can also be turned on manually.

It then automatically uploads to a database for record keeping.

The six-year contract cost about $100,000 and was paid for through Affordable Care Act funding.

Toth shared over the weekend, the new equipment helped the department recover a stolen car from California.