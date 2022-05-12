KALISPELL, Mont. - Applied Materials held the grand opening of its new semiconductor manufacturing center in the Flathead Valley.

The new location in Evergreen is 100,000 total square feet and will create about 200 jobs on top of the 600 that already employ residents in the area according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

Subassemblies will be manufactured and equipment used for semiconductor production for electronic devices will be processed at the facility.

“We’re thrilled that Applied Materials continues to invest in Montana and our workforce, especially with its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility which will create 200 good-paying jobs,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Montana’s business-friendly environment, unmatched quality of life, and hardworking and talented workforce make our state an ideal place to innovate, create, and do business.”

You can find more information on Applied Materials online here.