BOZEMAN, Mont. - The New York Times featured a Montana State University researcher and former MSU graduate student in a story about wildlife crossing structures.
The article ran on May 31 and includes longtime WTI road ecologist Marcel Huijser discussing how the structures, in combination with wildlife fences, reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions that cost billions of dollars annually in the U.S. in terms of vehicle damage, medical expenses, towing and carcass removal.
According to a release from MSU, the story quoted Whisper Camel-Means, who earned her master’s degree in fish and wildlife management at MSU while serving as a fellow at WTI as saying, “It’s safer for people and it’s safer for animals.”
Camel-Means conducted research that supported the design and construction of 42 wildlife crossing structures along a stretch of Highway 93 in Montana.
“The Highway 93 project has inspired other crossings around the U.S., especially in the western half of the country where roads divide large areas of public land that's habitat for mule deer, elk, pronghorn antelope, grizzly bears and other animals, many with ancient migration routes that now intersect highways,” the release reads.
The article featured numerous videos and photos showing animals using the overpasses and culvert underpasses.
