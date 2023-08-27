Missoula, Mont. - Every year wildfire season poses a significant problem for people and communities across Montana. When we report on wildfires, it's usually a fire that is growing and spreading with the potential of impacting structures, buildings and homes. Most the time, we rely on the incident management team handling the fire to provide us with percentage contained and how many acres have burned. But who is the first one to report on fires, especially in remote Montana areas? 
 
This week we sat down with an Aircraft Sensor Operator from Bridger Aerospace who specializes in detecting wildfires and reporting them to incident management teams on the ground. They use high-tech cameras that provide important mapping information to firefighters on the best way to tackle that fire. 
 
Mel Holtz is a former firefighter in Missoula, now and Aircraft Sensor Operator, and he talks to Colton Little about how important it is to have a technology like this so we can protect our people and communities! 
 

