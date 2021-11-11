$10K grant to promote oral health in rural MT

HAVRE, Mont. - In Havre, the Bullhook Community Health Center received a generous grant provided by Delta Dental insurance to expand and promote oral health in rural areas.
The $10,000 grant will be used to help those in the community who are working, but are not able to afford dental care.
CEO Kyndra Hall says this is not the first year the facility has received this grant and she knows it makes a huge difference in patients' lives.
“It definitely helps our patients maintain their care and come in for their services when they may have doubts about being able to make those payments. it helps us encourage them to get the services they need,” Hall said.
Bullhook is one of three non profit health care facilities in Montana who received a portion of this grant.