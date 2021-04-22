HELENA, Mont. - A massive $10 million project is underway at the Helena Regional Airport, which could affect travel for our lawmakers and for you heading out on summer vacation.
The primary runway it’s getting a little rehab to ensure that it’s in good condition for the next 20 years. Phase One starts May 3, and will include a full reconstruction of the eastern 2 runway.
During this time, the airlines will still be able to use the remainder of the runway, it will just be shortened up. The runway will be closed June 6-13. For those eight days, the runway will not be useable and there will be no airline flights in or out of Helena, June 6-13.
The runway will re-open on June 14, and airline flights will resume.