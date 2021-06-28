BILLINGS - On June 27, while entering the state, two boats intercepted by watercraft inspection stations were discovered to be carrying invasive mussels. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, these mark the 35th and 36th mussel-fouled boats intercepted in 2021.
Shortly after noon on Sunday, the Wibaux station found mussels on a used inboard ballast boat that had been recently purchase in Michigan and was destined for Billings. Inspectors decontaminated the hull and locked the boat.
FWP says AIS staff in Billings will flush the ballast tanks before removing the lock from the boat.
On Sunday evening, the Hardin inspection station detected mussels on an inboard/outboard motorboat last used in the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.
The recently purchased boat was being commercially transported to Washington state. Inspectors removed the visible mussels, locked the boat to the trailer and notified officials in Washington for further action.
FWP staff reminds anyone transporting motorized or nonmotorized boats into Montana that an inspection is required before launching, and stopping at ALL open watercraft inspection stations is required.
Failing to stop at an inspection station can result in a fine of up to $500.
Boaters should ensure their watercraft, trailer and all equipment that is in contact with water (anchor, lines, swim ladder, etc.) is clean, drained of water, and dry.
You can learn more at CleanDrainDryMT.com or call the FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau at (406) 444-2440.