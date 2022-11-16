MISSOULA, MT - A 3.7 earthquake reportedly rattled Missoula early Wednesday morning.
It was originally reported as 4.7 but that has since been lowered.
The USGS is reporting the quake. Also, the Android Earthquake Alerts System was reporting it. That system uses device and sensor dates from Android phones.
Several people on the Facebook Group Mission Valley Safety Awareness also reported feeling the quake.
No damage has been reported.
NonStop Local is working on getting more information.
