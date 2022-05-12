3 Montana High School students selected as 2022 Presidential Scholars

MONTANA - Three Montana high schools students where named 2022 Presidential Scholars out of 161 other Presidential Scholars across the nation.

The Presidential Scholars in Montana include the following:

MT – Big Sky – John Hanson Wigglesworth Chadwell, Lone Peak High School, Big Sky, Montana

MT – Bozeman – Brooke Janyne Bothner, Bozeman High School, Bozeman, Montana

MT – Great Falls – Ashton Reed Blake, Charles M. Russell High School, Great Falls, Montana

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a release from the U.S. Department of Education. “Today, I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride. Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright.”

Every Year, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars picks the scholars based on their "academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership."