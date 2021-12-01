HELENA, Mont. - Every year in Helena Intermountain hosts their Festival of Trees event. A fun way for the community to come together to raise money to help intermountain to continue to provide support for those who are struggling with their mental health.
This year marks the 34th edition of the festival of trees, and intermountain will be hosting five straight days of festivities here in the civic center, starting tonight.
The goal of this week is to combine two things, Christmas joy and helping people struggling with their mental health, each event will combine some sort of opportunity for community members to spend time together while having a chance to donate. The theme this year is "Once Upon a Storybook Christmas" and Tyler Zimmer told me what the deeper meaning of the theme is.
"Intermountain's ability to rewrite stories and sort of rewrite the issues in kids' lives, as best as we can. So, rewriting those stories of abuse, neglect, trauma, whatever the case may be into positive outcomes and healthy outcomes for these children moving forward," said Zimmer, Intermountain’s development director.
The weekend festivities include a gala on Friday night and "family" days on Saturday and Sunday where families can partake in things like cookie decorating and visits with Santa Claus.
If you would like to help, there are still volunteer opportunities available on their website.