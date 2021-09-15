Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT. SOPHIE ELHAJJ, A 14 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, HAS GONE MISSING. SOPHIE IS 5 FEET 4 INCHES TALL, 115 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES AND BLONDE HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A NAVY HOODIE, JEANS, AND CARRYING A BLACK BACKPACK. SOPHIE HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM SINCE 8:30 ON TUESDAY MORNING IN THE MISSOULA AREA. BASED ON NEW INFORMATION, THERE IS CONCERN THAT SHE MAY TRY TO HARM HERSELF. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON SOPHIE, PLEASE CONTACT MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6, 5 5 2, 6 3 0 0, OR DIAL 911.