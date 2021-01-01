A 59-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday night, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP). The accident happened around 11 p.m. near Circle at mile marker 5 on Montana Highway 13.
MHP said the man was the only person in the truck and that roads were dry. Alcohol, drugs and speed are not suspected factors, MHP said.
According to MHP, the truck went off road in a broad side skid, hit a ditch, which corrected the broad side skid, and continued for 100 yard where it crashed into a grain bin.