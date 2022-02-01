HELENA, Mont. - Six Montana school districts received a grant paying to switch out older diesel buses with more environmentally-friendly buses in an effort lower air pollution.
The six school districts are: Columbia Falls, East Helena, Frenchtown, Harlem, Kalispell and Twin Bridges.
Columbia Falls will be getting two new buses, Kalispell will be getting three and the other four school districts will each be getting one, totaling nine buses.
“DEQ has funded 39 new buses for school districts across the state in the last two years in an effort to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions,” Dan Lloyd, DEQ energy bureau chief, said in the release. “The buses are cleaner and improve air quality resulting in improved health for Montana students.”
"Older diesel buses release nitrogen oxides which can lead to asthma and respiratory illnesses, especially in children and older adults who are known to be at increased risk," DEQ's release said. "DEQ’s Clean School Bus Replacement program aims to reduce kids’ exposure to harmful diesel exhaust from old diesel buses across the state."
The nine school buses cost the DEQ $247,000, which was covered through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emission Reduction Act.
