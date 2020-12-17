LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Last weekend on Wake Up Montana Weekend, we asked for your help: Know the actor Andrew Bryniarski from the remake of Texas Chainsaw Massacre? Well, one Livingston resident, 75-year-old "Miss Kitty," wanted to let him know that she's got a major crush on him.
A neighbor printed out photos of Bryniarski and took them to Miss Kitty.
"How did you do that?" Miss Kitty said.
We received a heartwarming update that Miss Kitty's wish of talking to Bryniarski came true. According to her neighbor on Facebook, the segment for attention of fans, supposedly in Germany.
The fans gave Miss Kitty's family an email to write to, and believe it or not, got a response from Bryniarski himself.