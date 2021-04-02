PARK COUNTY, Mont. - In her most recent update, Park County Health Officer Dr. Laurel Desnick said all adults ages 18 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Park County.
Appointments can be made, she said, through the Park County Health Department website on Fridays and Mondays. The number of doses available depend on the number of doses received from the state.
According to Dr. Desnick, the main vaccination site for Park County is located at the Park County Fairgrounds. There, they are hosting first-dose clinics every Thursday.
Satellite clinics for the Paradise and Shields Valleys will also be planned for the upcoming weeks, she said.
On Thursday, April 1, Dr. Desnick said 600 essential workers received their vaccine. Among them were grocery store workers, mail carriers, cashiers and house painters.
Dr. Desnick encourages everyone to receive the vaccine, saying it "will keep you, your family and your friends safe from the COVID-19 virus and the virus variants, and get us back to normal."
Even with the vaccination becoming more accessible, however, Dr. Desnick still advises community members to wear masks in indoor public places and get tested if you feel sick.