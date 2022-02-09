UPDATE: FEB. 9 AT 1:28 P.M.
The Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council (CSPAC) went forward in adding "equity" to the Professional Educators of Montana Code of Ethics revision Wednesday.
Gov. Greg Gianforte said the following statement in a release from the governor's office in regard to CSPAC's decision:
“CSPAC’s decision this morning puts an extreme political agenda ahead of Montana students. As we've seen across the country, promoting equity in education, or the idea that all students end up in the same place with equal results, jeopardizes students’ educational opportunities. Instead, Montana schools should promote equality in education, the idea that every student should enjoy equal opportunity to learn, thrive, and reach his or her full potential. CSPAC’s decision undermines students’ equality of opportunity.
“Furthermore, CSPAC, an advisory council, does not have the legal authority to set policy.
“I call on the Montana Board of Public Education to right this politically motivated wrong and put Montana students first.”
