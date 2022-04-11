HELENA, Mont. - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen released a statement Monday after President Joe Biden's administration's revision of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives outlawing "ghost guns".
AG Knudsen said the following statement in a release from the attorney general's office:
Assembling firearms for their own use is a tradition and right that Americans have exercised since the founding of our nation. This new rule will not make Montanans safer as criminals will continue to ignore the law. It will shut down firearm companies, allow the government to end online sales of parts, and expand federal access to gun owner data – all by executive decree. I will continue to stand with my fellow Montana gun owners and fight against President Biden’s attacks on our rights.
