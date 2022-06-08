BILLINGS, Mont. - A motion was filed Tuesday, seeking clarification on a Preliminary Injunction issued by the Montana District Court relating to a recently passed birth certificate law.

The ACLU of Montana said they, the ACLU Foundation LGBTQ & HIV Project and Nixon Peabody LLP filed the motion after the State did not comply with the Court’s Preliminary Injunction Order and the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Service’s publication of a temporary emergency rule.

In the motion, the Court is asked to clarify in simple terms its Preliminary Injunction Order, and explain its requirement to revert back to the 2017 rules.

You can read the Motion to Clarify here.