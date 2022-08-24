ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - An airplane crashed at the St. Ignatius Airport Tuesday causing minor injuries to both people in the plane.
A release from the Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said the crash happened on Airport Road in St. Ignatius during take-off from the airport, and Lake County 9-1-1 received the report at around noon.
The Federal Aviation Administration was informed, traffic was temporarily diverted as crews evaluated the damages.
