Airplane Crash

Courtesy: Red Lodge Fire Rescue

RED LODGE, Mont. - Around 9:00am, Red Lodge Fire Rescue responded to an airplane crash just south of the Red Lodge Airport. 

According to Facebook, the passengers suffered minor injuries and crews are working to remove the airplane from the trees. 

