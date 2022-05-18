Airport

Vault photo

HELENA, Mont. - Funding for 19 airports in Montana to expand and repair facilities was announced Wednesday.

According to a release from Senator Jon Tester, a total of $13,602,102 in Department of Transportation (DOT) funding was announced.

The following is the list of airports receiving funding and what they intend to use it for:

Great Falls International: $4,800,519

  • Construct deicing pad with associated facilities, construct taxiway

 

Missoula Montana: $2,149,521

  • Construct terminal building

 

Lewistown Municipal: $1,780,000

  • Rehabilitate taxiway

 

Helena Regional: $1,150,000

  • Acquire aircraft rescue & fire fighting safety vehicle and equipment

 

Cut Bank International: $600,000

  • Construct/modify/improve/rehabilitate hangar, improve/modify access road, seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxilane pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints

 

Wokal Field/Glasgow-Valley County: $503,575

  • Seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxilane pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints

 

Scobey: $450,000

  • Install miscellaneous navigational aids, install weather reporting equipment, reconstruct or replace airport lighting vault

 

Stanford/Biggerstaff Field: $443,655

  • Construct taxiway

 

Mission Field: $354,102

  • Construct taxilane

 

Conrad: $192,510

  • Construct taxilane, install miscellaneous navigational aids, reconstruct airfield guidance signs, reconstruct apron, reconstruct runway, reconstruct runway lighting, reconstruct taxiway

 

Big Sky Field: $183,678

  • Construct terminal building, construct/rehabilitate/modify/expand snow removal equipment building

 

Lincoln: $171,161

  • Acquire snow removal equipment

 

Harlem: $166,500

  • Install apron edge lights and/or flood lighting, install runway vertical/visual guidance system, install taxiway lighting, rehabilitate access road

 

Choteau: $150,000

  • Reconstruct airfield guidance signs, seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/ pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints

 

Plains: $150,000

  • Install weather reporting equipment

 

Shelby: $150,000

  • Install weather reporting equipment

 

Thompson Falls: $106,000

  • Reconstruct access road

 

Billings Logan International: $50,881

  • Conduct or update miscellaneous study

 

L M Clayton: $50,000

  • Seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxilane pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints

