HELENA, Mont. - Funding for 19 airports in Montana to expand and repair facilities was announced Wednesday.
According to a release from Senator Jon Tester, a total of $13,602,102 in Department of Transportation (DOT) funding was announced.
The following is the list of airports receiving funding and what they intend to use it for:
Great Falls International: $4,800,519
- Construct deicing pad with associated facilities, construct taxiway
Missoula Montana: $2,149,521
- Construct terminal building
Lewistown Municipal: $1,780,000
- Rehabilitate taxiway
Helena Regional: $1,150,000
- Acquire aircraft rescue & fire fighting safety vehicle and equipment
Cut Bank International: $600,000
- Construct/modify/improve/rehabilitate hangar, improve/modify access road, seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxilane pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints
Wokal Field/Glasgow-Valley County: $503,575
- Seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxilane pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints
Scobey: $450,000
- Install miscellaneous navigational aids, install weather reporting equipment, reconstruct or replace airport lighting vault
Stanford/Biggerstaff Field: $443,655
- Construct taxiway
Mission Field: $354,102
- Construct taxilane
Conrad: $192,510
- Construct taxilane, install miscellaneous navigational aids, reconstruct airfield guidance signs, reconstruct apron, reconstruct runway, reconstruct runway lighting, reconstruct taxiway
Big Sky Field: $183,678
- Construct terminal building, construct/rehabilitate/modify/expand snow removal equipment building
Lincoln: $171,161
- Acquire snow removal equipment
Harlem: $166,500
- Install apron edge lights and/or flood lighting, install runway vertical/visual guidance system, install taxiway lighting, rehabilitate access road
Choteau: $150,000
- Reconstruct airfield guidance signs, seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/ pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints
Plains: $150,000
- Install weather reporting equipment
Shelby: $150,000
- Install weather reporting equipment
Thompson Falls: $106,000
- Reconstruct access road
Billings Logan International: $50,881
- Conduct or update miscellaneous study
L M Clayton: $50,000
- Seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxilane pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints
