HELENA, Mont. - Funding for 19 airports in Montana to expand and repair facilities was announced Wednesday.

According to a release from Senator Jon Tester, a total of $13,602,102 in Department of Transportation (DOT) funding was announced.

The following is the list of airports receiving funding and what they intend to use it for:

Great Falls International: $4,800,519

Construct deicing pad with associated facilities, construct taxiway

Missoula Montana: $2,149,521

Construct terminal building

Lewistown Municipal: $1,780,000

Rehabilitate taxiway

Helena Regional: $1,150,000

Acquire aircraft rescue & fire fighting safety vehicle and equipment

Cut Bank International: $600,000

Construct/modify/improve/rehabilitate hangar, improve/modify access road, seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxilane pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints

Wokal Field/Glasgow-Valley County: $503,575

Seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxilane pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints

Scobey: $450,000

Install miscellaneous navigational aids, install weather reporting equipment, reconstruct or replace airport lighting vault

Stanford/Biggerstaff Field: $443,655

Construct taxiway

Mission Field: $354,102

Construct taxilane

Conrad: $192,510

Construct taxilane, install miscellaneous navigational aids, reconstruct airfield guidance signs, reconstruct apron, reconstruct runway, reconstruct runway lighting, reconstruct taxiway

Big Sky Field: $183,678

Construct terminal building, construct/rehabilitate/modify/expand snow removal equipment building

Lincoln: $171,161

Acquire snow removal equipment

Harlem: $166,500

Install apron edge lights and/or flood lighting, install runway vertical/visual guidance system, install taxiway lighting, rehabilitate access road

Choteau: $150,000

Reconstruct airfield guidance signs, seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/ pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints

Plains: $150,000

Install weather reporting equipment

Shelby: $150,000

Install weather reporting equipment

Thompson Falls: $106,000

Reconstruct access road

Billings Logan International: $50,881

Conduct or update miscellaneous study

L M Clayton: $50,000

Seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxilane pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints