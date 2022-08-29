The following is a press release from Albertsons's corporate office:

BOISE, Idaho - August 29, 2022 — Albertsons Companies Pharmacies in Montana, which include the Albertsons, Osco, and Safeway banners, have partnered with Frontier Psychiatry, a Montana based telepsychiatry practice, to make long-acting injectable medications for mental illness treatment available to Montanans statewide. In addition to vaccines to prevent COVID, influenza, and other diseases, Albertsons Companies pharmacists in Montana will now have the ability to administer medications for mental illness and recovery. This partnership will allow Albertsons Companies pharmacist across the entire state of Montana to administer long-acting injectable medications for mental illness and substance use disorders, lowering barriers to life-changing treatment throughout Montana.

“This partnership is a game-changer in making quality mental health care more accessible to everyone in Montana” explains Dr. Eric Arzubi, CEO of Frontier Psychiatry. “Long-acting injectable medications have been proven to drastically improve outcomes for individuals experiencing severe mental illness and substance use disorders. We are excited to begin offering this option to our patients.”

Matt Kuntz, Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness for Montana elaborates, “NAMI Montana has been frustrated for years about the lack of access to long-acting psychiatric medication in our state. This model just has not been available, even for the people who needed it the most. We are really grateful for Frontier Psychiatry and Albertsons Companies for teaming up to deliver this critical care to communities across Montana.”

The pharmacist role continues to evolve, which is especially beneficial to patients who live in rural states like Montana. Collaborative practice agreements (CPAs) are used to create formal relationships between pharmacists and physicians or other providers that allow for expanded services the pharmacist can provide to patients and the healthcare team (https://www.aphafoundation.org/collaborative-practiceagreements). Many states in the US, like Montana’s neighbor Idaho, do not require a CPA for pharmacists to administer vaccines or long acting injectables for mental health and recovery. The agreement with Frontier will expand our service beyond Missoula.

“In Montana we have predominantly rural communities coupled with increasing demands placed on the healthcare system, so access to treatment and medical care can be extremely challenging,” stated Kori Miller, Albertsons/Safeway Patient Care Services Manager. “Providing timely access to medication and treatments is vital to all our patient populations and can have a profound impact on the quality of life for those with mental health and substance abuse concerns. The secondary impacts to properly treated individuals on the community around them compound the already significant benefits to the patients themselves. I am delighted to be a part of the solution and provide a life changing service for our communities.”

This program is now available at Albertsons and Safeway Pharmacy locations in Great Falls, Helena, Miles City, Polson, Bozeman, Billings, and Missoula. By the end of the Fall 2022, this service will be available at all Albertsons and Safeway Pharmacy locations in Montana.