HELENA, Mont. - Republican Alden Tonkay announced he is running for Montana House District 82 Friday.
"I am extremely excited to announce my campaign for House District 82 in Helena" Tonkay, 22, said in a release from his campaign. "Instead of focusing on the important issues facing Helena residents, the Democrat in this race is already doubling down on his failed message of Socialism. Helena voters rejected him at the ballot box in 2020 and I'm confident they will do it again in 2022. The last thing Helena families need is another socialist pawn of the far left that will burden them with higher taxes and less freedom. I will fight for lower taxes, smaller government, and individual Liberty. I look forward to winning this seat and giving the people of Helena a voice in the legislature that they can count on to represent them in a responsive manner.."
Tonkay has worked for numerous Republican campaigns in Montana, and he currently works for Attorney General Austin Knudsen in Helena.
According to his campaign's release, he will aim to decrease property taxes, ensure quality education in public schools, decrease the size and range of government and defend second amendment rights in the state if he is elected.