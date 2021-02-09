MONTANA - Allegiant announced Tuesday, new direct flights from two Montana airports that will begin in summer 2021.
In Bozeman, direct flights to Austin, Texas, will start May 27 with one-way tickets prices starting at $59. Flights to Oakland, California will start May 28 for one-way tickets priced at least $49. Flights to San Diego will start June 3 with one-way tickets starting at $49.
In Missoula, direct flights to Portland will start May 7 with one-way tickets starting at $59.
“These new routes will give Montana residents the chance to visit a city that serves as a gateway to some great outdoor experiences,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue, said in a release from Allegiant.
“We are fortunate to receive this excellent news during a time when air service is challenged globally,” Matthew Doucette, airport board chair of Missoula Airport, added in the release. “We are excited to see Allegiant add yet another nonstop destination to MSO. They have been a great community partner and will provide another low-cost alternative for our passengers."