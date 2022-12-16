HELENA, Mont. - Amazon is currently building a facility in Missoula, the first Amazon facility in Montana.
A release from the office of Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the facility will bring in more than 100 new jobs to Montana.
It will be a 72,000-square-foot delivery center, classified as the "last mile" step of the shipping process, located at 9121 Cartage Road. The facility will take in orders from throughout the United States and send off delivery vehicles bringing shipments to costumers.
“Today’s a great day for Montana as we welcome Amazon to the Treasure State,” Gianforte said in the release from the governor's office. “We’re thrilled Amazon has recognized Missoula’s business-friendly environment, unmatched quality of life, and hardworking and talented workforce, and look forward to the 100 good-paying jobs their investment will bring to Missoula.”
Several Montana-based businesses partnered with Amazon for this construction development, including GroundSpeed Concepts, Dick Anderson Construction, True North Steel, Temp Right Service, INC, PETES Electric, and Hyalite Engineers.
“This new delivery station in Montana will connect Amazon’s national fulfillment network to customers in Missoula and beyond, while also creating more than 100 new jobs within the community during the coming years,” Amazon spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett said in the governor's release. “We look forward to bringing faster and more efficient package delivery to Montana residents, as well as to growing our partnerships with businesses and community organizations in the area.”
