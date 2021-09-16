UPDATE: SEPT. 16 AT 4:17 P.M.
The AMBER Alert for Dana Lee Johnston has been canceled.
Dana has reportedly been found and is safe.
UPDATE: SEPT. 16 AT 3:46 P.M.
Roosevelt County Undersheriff John Summers released new details on the AMBER Alert that was sent out for 15-year-old Dana Lee Johnston.
Undersheriff Summers says dispatch received call on the incident at 9:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The incident took place in Wolf Point on the Fort Peck Reservation in the Tribal Housing area at the intersection of West Cascade Street and 10th Avenue North.
He also confirmed that Dana and Cheri Granbois were boyfriend and girlfriend, but there were no previous calls of domestic violence before this incident.
Undersheriff Summers says Cheri is 19-years-old.
Roosevelt County and the FBI are assisting Fort Peck Tribal Police in the primary investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Mont – A 15-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by two unidentified females before another person dragged her into a pickup truck in Roosevelt County Wednesday night.
According to the AMBER Alert from the Montana Department of Justice, a person identified as Cheri Granbois dragged Dana Lee Johnston into a black, duel-cab pickup truck with a toolbox in the back after Dana was assaulted by two unidentified women.
Dana is described as Native American, 5-feet, 6-inches tall; weighs 130-pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a striped, white shirt and blue jeans at the time she was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office at (406)653-6240 or call 9-1-1.