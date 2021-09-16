ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Mont – A 15-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by two unidentified females before another person dragged her into a pickup truck in Roosevelt County Wednesday night.
According to the AMBER Alert from the Montana Department of Justice, a person identified as Cheri Granbois dragged Dana Lee Johnston into a black, duel-cab pickup truck with a toolbox in the back after Dana was assaulted by two unidentified women.
Dana is described as Native American, 5-feet, 6-inches tall; weighs 130-pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a striped, white shirt and blue jeans at the time she was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office at (406)653-6240 or call 9-1-1.