The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a new effort, funded by the American Rescue Plan, to provide food for more than 30 million children over the summer.
When school's out of session, summer feeding programs typically reach less than 20% of students fed during the school year. This summer, USDA is offering Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits to low-income children of all ages.
Eligible families will receive about $375 per child for food, but that amount may vary if a state decides to use its own schedule.
Children are eligible if:
- They're eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the year
- If they're under six years old and live in a SNAP household
To learn more about this program and apply, click here.