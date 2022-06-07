AmeriCorps Grants for Serve Montana

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Commission on Community Service is expected to receive over $3 million in grants in the coming months.

The AmeriCorps Grants will be distributed across the state to non profit organizations and public agencies.

“From promoting our treasured natural resources and outdoor economy to creating greater opportunity for more Montanans, our AmeriCorps members get things done,” said Governor Gianforte. “Their dedicated service strengthens the fabric of our communities all across our state and helps more Montanans thrive.”

A portion of the AmeriCorps' competitive grants will go to support 150 AmeriCorps members to serve five different sponsoring organizations.

The following are the organizations and how much they are receiving in grants:

Big Sky Watershed Corps, Montana Conservation Corps, Inc., $862,592

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, Montana State Parks AmeriCorps, $434,808

Montana Legal Services Association, Justice for Montanans Project, $561,522

Montana Campus Compact AmeriCorps, $556,381

Serve Montana will continue distribute AmeriCorps funds through the end of summer that will go toward planning grants.