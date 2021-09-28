HELENA, Mont. - Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 29, the Empire Builder will pass through Montana on those same tracks. We checked Amtrak’s website and right now, that train is only 10-percent full.
It's a quick turnaround for Amtrak but their media relations manager tells me they have a job to do and that's getting passengers from point a to point b, and to do that they must get the train back on the tracks.
"You know, it takes a day to get to Montana from either end, so that means trains will be passing through Montana the following day. In other words, west-bound, tomorrow, Wednesday, will be the first west-bound through Montana. And Thursday will be the first eastbound through Montana.">
Amtrak also still has incident response team members, family assistance liaisons, and nurse case managers at various locations in Montana to provide individual support for those involved in the crash.
In the meantime, Amtrak is working on a plan to return any belongings to people who were on the Empire Builder and as soon as investigators give them the “all clear”. They'll work to get that done.