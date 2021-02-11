Another day of dangerous wind chill in Montana, ahead of snow and slick conditions

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS REQUESTING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ALERT FOR LUCAS JAMES NELSON, 40 YR OLD MALE, 6 FEET 2 INCHES TALL, 205 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES. LUCAS WAS WEARING A GREEN FLEECE JACKET, BLUE JEANS, TENNIS SHOES, AND A BROWN YELLOWSTONE BRAND BEANIE. LUCAS WAS LAST HEARD FROM VIA A PHONE CONVERSATION WITH HIS WIFE AT 5:55 PM ON FEBRUARY 10,2021 AND SAID HE WAS PASSING THRU EAST HELENA AND SHOULD BE HOME SOON. LUCAS HAS A HISTORY OF SUBSTANCE ABUSE AND IS MISSING UNDER UNEXPLAINED CIRCUMSTANCES. LUCAS WAS DRIVING A 2005 MAROON CHEVY TAHOE WITH MT LICENSE PLATE 6 9 1 8 2 9 B. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON LUCAS NELSON PLEASE CALL HELENA POLICE DEPT AT 406-447-8461 OR 9 1 1.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&