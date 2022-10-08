BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted.

Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30.

Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May).

The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to improve and hone their knowledge and skills, build relationships with landowners to aid their wildlife management goals, and be advocates for conservation and wildlife.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the program covers wildlife management, history of conservation, hunting culture and ethics, private land stewardship, and shooting accuracy and precision among other topics.

Program instructors have a wide diversity of knowledge and perspectives and include ranchers, farmers, university faculty, professional shooting instructors, wildlife managers, wildlife biologists and MT Fish Wildlife and Parks personnel.

For more information and how to apply, you can visit the Montana Master Hunter Program website here.