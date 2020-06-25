UPDATE: BILLINGS, Mont. - An arrest has been made in relation to an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

According to the Billings Police Department, 31-year-old Corey Simon, of Billings, was arrested without incident about 1:50 p.m. on the 1300 block of Industrial Avenue.

Police say Simon was taken into custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility for obstructing, resisting, and felony assault on a peace officer.

Simon reportedly had minor injuries that did not require medical treatment and he was not struck by the officer’s bullet.

The investigation is on-going.

Original report: The Billings Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Information is currently limited but you're asked to give officials space to conduct their investigation in the area of 12th Ave N and N 22nd.

Right now, detectives are on the scene. Police say an officer fired a round but could not confirm if someone was hit.

They are currently looking for the suspect.