BELGRADE, Mont. - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Belgrade Police Department, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are seeking the public's help regarding a firearms theft from Debos Pawn Shop in Belgrade, MT.
On Saturday, Jan. 8, Debos Pawn Shop, a federal firearms licensee, was burglarized and approximately seven firearms were stolen. ATF investigators are conducting inventory at this time to determine the exact number stolen.
For any information leading to an arrest, ATF is offering a reward up to $2,500, to be matched by the NSSF for a reward up to $5,000.
Anyone with info or tips should contact ATF at (888)ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Belgrade Police Department at (406)388-4262. Information can be sent by email to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app.
