HELENA - Across the country and in Montana, unemployment programs have been seeing criminals taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic by illegally obtaining benefits.
On Tuesday, June 23, Montana Attorney General Tim Fox issued tips to help victims of these crimes.
"Criminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis by using information obtained from a variety of sources to apply for unemployment benefits that should rightfully go to Montanans financially impacted by the pandemic," Fox said. "Be suspicious if you receive a letter saying you qualify for unemployment benefits when you didn't apply, or if you get a letter supposedly from the IRS claiming you underreported benefits. There are several steps you can take to report the crime and protect your banking accounts and credit score.
Other signs that personal information was used improperly include getting requests for information to apply for unemployment benefits or if an employer was notified that an employee applied for benefits when they did not.
Fox offered these tips to people who believe their information may have been used for unemployment fraud:
- Report the incident to:
- Freeze your credit.
- Put a fraud alert on your credit report
- Check your credit report
- Monitor your bank accounts
- Don't respond to requests to send money
- Don't respond to requests for personal information
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has reportedly paid out more than $10 million in potentially fraudulent unemployment claims during the pandemic, but has stopped more than $220 million in fraudulent payments since the end of April.