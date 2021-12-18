Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 AM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

