HELENA, Mont. - When faced with adversity, some people are just built to run right at it. One Helena man saw his opportunity less than a year into the pandemic and took it, now his pharmacist career is prospering in Anaconda.
In December of 2020 August Barany was finishing up hunting season and looking to rediscover his passion in the pharmaceutical industry, but little did he know a career shift wouldn't just change his life, but the lives of others too.
August, the man who rediscovered his passion for medicine while giving everything he has during the pandemic. He started his pharmacy career in Helena, but got burnt out working sub-par jobs, so he decided to try his hand at being a hunting guide. When the pandemic started, knew when it was time to return, to help get more Montanan’s vaccinated.
"As soon as it was like you were armored with both the vaccine in your arm and with the tool necessary to crush the pandemic it was like, oh yeah, I wanna be on that team," said Barany.
August tells me how he was able to utilize his hunting background to navigate the tough conditions to get where he needed to so he could hold his promise.
"Being able to be self-reliant and being able to continue despite weather, and despite all that stuff, I mean, that's what makes great hunters, is people that are able to just be there and be ready, and that's what we were," said Barany.
The team he's a part of have worked long hours, and traveled across the state throughout the pandemic, and in order to keep themselves going, they devised a "team slogan" for extra motivation when times were tough.
"Saving the world, one shot at a time. We'd say that quite a bit and it definitely helped you like pull yourself up and also like remember that you're part of the team and part of the effort to end this," said Barany.
August still works with CVS down in Anaconda as a pharmacist, and they've have worked out a nice arrangement so he gets a little extra time off during hunting season, so he can still pursue his passion as a hunter, while saving the world, one shot at a time.