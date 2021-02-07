UPDATE: Feb. 8, 11:34 a.m.

KALISPELL - A snowmobiler died in an avalanche in Wounded Buck Creek, north of Wildcat Lake Saturday.

According to the Flathead Avalanche Center, law enforcement and rescuers said there was a group of four snowmobilers who got stuck and buried in the avalanche, three of them were partially buried but were able to get out.

After getting out, FAC said the three snowmobilers started looking for the fourth member of their group. They saw part of his pack in the debris, FAC continued, making them able to locate him and get him out.

The snowmobiler did not make it out alive, despite resuscitation efforts.

Rescuers were not able to get to the location of the avalanche due to poor weather and hazardous avalanche conditions.

FAC said law enforcement recovered the snowmobiler's body by helicopter early Sunday morning.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

