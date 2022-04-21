BILLINGS, Mont. - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in another Montana flock.

The Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) reports they received confirmation of HPAI in a Glacier County flock on Tuesday.

A large number of bird mortalities were reported from the Glacier County premises in recent days, and when samples were submitted to the Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory they tested positive for HPAI

HPAI has also been found in wild birds in the state, and in domestic poultry in Judith Basin, Cascade and Toole Counties, making this case the fourth flock to have been confirmed as infected.

According to the MDOL, the infections are linked to seasonal migrations of wild birds and these infections are a part of a wave of HPAI infections across the United States.

“HPAI continues to be a risk for any domestic poultry,” stated Dr. Marty Zaluski, Montana State Veterinarian.“We expect more infections in Montana this season unless domestic birds are kept indoors, or separated from wild birds and waterfowl.”

The MDOL reports infected flocks are placed under quarantine and are required to depopulate all remaining birds on the premises to prevent further disease spread.

Depopulation of the flock is expected to begin this week and flock owners are eligible to receive indemnity on birds from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

At this time, the MDOL is conducting an epidemiological investigation and will be identifying other poultry producers in the area to conduct disease surveillance and to provide educational resources.

Because of the location of the affected premises, the Department is coordinating with Blackfeet Tribal Officials on outreach and canvassing.

The Department encourages poultry producers to implement the following biosecurity measures to protect flocks:

Prevent contact between wild or migratory birds and domestic poultry, including access by wild birds to feed and water sources.

House birds indoors to the extent possible to limit exposure to wild or migratory birds.

Limit visitor access to areas where birds are housed.

Use dedicated clothing and protective footwear when caring for domestic poultry.

Immediately isolate sick animals and contact your veterinarian or MDOL.

You can read more on Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza from the Montana Department of Livestock in their press release here.