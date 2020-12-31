GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Bar and restaurant industry businesses are bracing for significant losses in the wake of shorter public New Year’s Eve celebrations. A popular local bar just hopes to make enough money one what’s usually their busiest night of the year by keeping spirits up and flowing.
The Do Bar is a Great Falls favorite. Normally their seats are filled from mid afternoon to 2 a.m., but continued Coronavirus restrictions are not letting that happen this time around. A manager is worried about what that loss in sales could mean for her family owned business.
Lexi Jones, Do Bar Manager, says normally they’re slammed early in the night and hit full capacity quickly. Hours of operation and seating will be reduced this New Year’s Eve, but she explains her team is doing everything they can to stay open and provide a safe place for everyone to celebrate.
"Being closed from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. is our busiest time and definitely is going to hurt us. That's going to cut our business over in half. We're probably going to be down to only one third of what we normally do by having to be closed down at 10” Jones said.
She says her staff is impacted the most because many depend on large New Year’s Eve tips. Jones adds, these ongoing restrictions hurt every single night because their business relies on late night sales to stay afloat.
For now, Jones and her staff remain positive for a successful evening and hope people visit for as long as possible to celebrate the end of such a difficult year. A live band plays staring at 7 p.m. The Do Bar also offers an outdoor patio with fire pits to keep you warm. Masks will be mandatory upon entry and social distancing will be enforced.